DDA issues notification for Enabling Planned Development of Privately Owned Lands

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a notification for enabling the planned development of privately owned lands in Delhi.

In order to operationalise the policy, the formulation of “Regulations for Enabling the Planned Development of Privately Owned Lands” was taken up under Section 57 of Delhi Development Act, 1957. The regulations were approved by the Authority in its meeting and thereafter the same has been approved by the Central Government for the issuance of Final Notification of the same by DDA under Section 57 of DD Act, 1957.

The policy to enable planned development of privately owned lands in Delhi was approved by the Authority in its meeting held December 2017 and the same was circulated to all the ULBs and other government agencies.

The following are the salient features of the policy and regulations for Enabling the Planned Development of Privately Owned Lands:

2013. The policy will be applicable on the private land pockets which have been left over from the planned development, which could not be acquired, land pockets for which acquisition proceedings have been quashed by the courts, where acquisition lapsed as per Sub-Section 2, section 24 of new LAAR Act, 2013.

2014. This policy shall not be applicable on the areas falling in Zone O, covered under water bodies, land pockets falling under the ridge, Regional Park, Reserved Forest Areas, Monument Regulated Zones, laldora / extended laldora, disputed lands and land parcels which are already eligible for land pooling.1

1. Development on the privately owned land shall be in consonance with the land use as notified in prevailing MPD/ZDP or land use/ use premises mentioned in already approval layout plans/schemes, if any or as specified in these Regulations.

2. Privately owned lands with pre-MPD 1962 activities/use, can choose to continue with the same activity/use provided that all provisions specified in the Regulations are met.

3. On above lands with pre-MPD-1962 activities, the landowner can also opt to develop as per the user specified in the prevailing MPD/ ZDP/ approved layout plan subject to payment of requisite charges.

4. As per policy, a Grievance Redressal Mechanism to address all grievances/disputes that may arise during the implementation of the Policy shall be set up.

Earlier as per MPD-1962, the process of planned development was based on Large-Scale Acquisition and Development of Land. It was envisaged as a public sector-led process with very little private participation in terms of the development of both, shelter and infrastructure services. The same planning process was substantially reiterated in the Master Plan for Delhi 2001 (MPD-2001).

Later in MPD-2021, a critical reform has been envisaged in the prevailing land policy and facilitating public-private partnership. Thus, there is a paradigm shift from land acquisition to a requirement of private participation in the assembly and development process. To bring forward this reform, DDA has formulated a Policy to enable the Planned Development of Privately Owned Lands such as private land pockets which have been left over from the planned development, which could not be acquired, land pockets for which acquisition proceedings have been quashed by the courts, etc.