DDA to launch housing scheme for 21,000 flats in June

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

This June, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to launch its housing scheme 2018 with nearly 21,000 flats on offer.

DDA promises that its latest housing scheme is going to be better and bigger than its previous two schemes, with more spacious flats on offer. Also, unlike its previous schemes, DDA won’t include flats that were surrendered in earlier schemes.

In its 2017 housing scheme, DDA had put 12,617 flats on offer, for which it had received 46,000 applications. However, after the flats were allotted, nearly 6,500 allottees surrendered the flats, primarily citing their small size and also their location.

The flats on offer in 2017 also included a large number of one-bedroom flats that had been surrendered in its previous schemes.

The official said DDA will not put flats smaller than 430 square feet in the bracket of one-bedroom LIG (lower income group) flats in the 2018 housing scheme.

“Smaller flats would be put in the EWS (economically weaker section) category so that applicants will be sure what type of flat they are applying for,” the official said.

The 2018 housing scheme would once again have mostly one-bedroom flats on offer, along with two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats. The flats are located in areas such as Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Narela, Siraspur etc.

Instead of including its surrendered flats once again in a new scheme and have them returned, DDA has decided not to include these 6,500-odd flats in the 2018 scheme and instead may tweak their design to make them more attractive to buyers.