Defence lands are utilised for defence purposes: Minister

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr Subhash Bhamre on Wednesday in a written reply in Lok Sabha he said, Construction of Key Location Plan (KLP), modernization of Central Ordnance Depot and Armed Forces Medical Service Department has been planned on said vacant land.

In case of establishments notified under the Works of Defence Act, 1903, construction is not permitted within notified safety/security zone.

Information on buildings built around defence land in Mallad Complex is not held by the Ministry of Defence.

All open spaces/defence lands are utilized/earmarked for defence purposes.

The Government has issued guidelines for issue of no objection certificate by Local Military Authority in respect of any construction coming up in the vicinity of defence establishments

Some representations/requests have been received against the guidelines dated 21.10.2016. Army Headquarters has also raised certain concerns from a security perspective.