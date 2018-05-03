Delhi Development Authority plans to increase size of bedrooms

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

Under the Housing Scheme of 2014 and 2017 the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), today said that it has planned to enlarge the size of bedrooms of flats allotted to the residents.

To talk upon the issues related to the Housing Scheme of 2014 and 2017, the vice-chairman, Udai Pratap Singh of DDA held a meeting with the representatives of Dwarka, Siraspur, Narela and Rohini.

The resident welfare associations requested that the houses which were under the category of the EWS were allotted to them as LIG flats, in a statement, DDA said this in a meeting.

It further urged DDA to take corrective action to consider some financial concession to the allottees or increase the size.

“An engineering solution is being considered wherein the size of the bedroom is proposed to be increased to about 10 ft. x 10 ft. instead of existing small size,” Singh informed the resident welfare associations.

The statement said the proposed solution would require statutory clearances for which the DDA will take urgent action.

The land-owning agency said the associations urged the DDA to overlook the rest 10 percent of the cost to be deposited and the corresponding interest on that amount of the flats of Housing Scheme 2014.

DDA agreed to overlook the interest on the amount and decided that the matter of waiver of principal amount will be studied, the statement said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was created in 1955 under the provisions of the Delhi Development Act “to promote and secure the development of Delhi”. The DDA has responsibilities for housing, infrastructure, and commercial and leisure facilities.