Delhi govt in SC submits notification on mixed land use

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Delhi government will soon issue a notification on mixed-land use along 351 roads after the Supreme Court approves it, official from Delhi Urban Development said.

According to this move, it is intended to avoid the sealing drive against commercial structures along these roads.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain said, “We have submitted a notification copy to the Supreme Court seeking its approval. Once the Supreme Court allows it, Delhi government will issue the notification for these 351 roads.”

The Delhi government has appointed two prominent lawyers to present the case to the apex court, the minister said.

DDA should also appoint the prominent lawyers like Harish Salve for sealing issue matter in Supreme Court, Jain said.

The Municipal Corporations carries out sealing drive to bring out outstanding tax from the owners. The sealing drive is carried out by the direction of Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee.

Recently the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out the sealing drive. More 345 shops and 33 properties were sealed by SDMC and whereas 40 properties were sealed by NDMC.