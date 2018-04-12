Delhi to form STF to check illegal construction

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

To curb the illegal construction and encroachment, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is creating a special task force (STF) which will look over illegal construction and encroachment in the city.

The STF will have officials from three municipal corporations, fire department and police.

The Centre on Monday told the apex court it has planned to form a special task force (STF) which would look at rules regarding illegal construction and enforcement law and also encroachment on government land.

A DDA official said that “STF has been formed as per the directions of the Supreme Court and will start functioning soon.”

Udai Pratap Singh vice-chairman of DDA would chair the STF and also commissioners of the three corporations, Delhi Jail Board (DJB) CEO and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson.

The STF would also have other officials including, fire department, Delhi Police, Urban Development and Revenue, etc.

The agencies officials would have to gather evidence by taking photographs and videos of violations on GPS-enabled cameras, which will help to identify new illegal construction.

DDA officials said, “The primary role of DDA will be to coordinate with all these agencies. DDA will ensure that the task force identifies and takes action against illegal structures in the city.”

The Development Authority was created in 1957 under the provisions of the Delhi Development Act “to promote and secure the development of Delhi”.

DDA has played a vital role in the orderly-yet-rapid development of Delhi. The city has become the residence of choice for more than 11 million people and this number continues to increase.