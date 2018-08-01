Delhiites will soon able to travel on new section of brand new pink line of Delhi Metro

By Accommodation Times Bureau

New Delhi

The commissioner of railways safety and inspection has granted clearance certificate the with the subject fulfilment of certain conditions to the Delhi Metro Pink Line’s South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section. DMRC officials said it is all set to be inaugurated by August 6

The total length of Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar is approximately 8 kilometers. The section is all set to be inaugurated jointly by union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, an official said.

According to the officials, from 1 pm passangner services will begun and around 11.30 am there will be formal open section via remote control at Metro Bhawan.

The new 8.10 km long section that has been dubbed as ‘‘women’s corridor’’ because it connects 4 major shopping hotspots of the city namely INA, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar will be boon for shopeholics.

This will be for the first time that 4 major markets of the city will be connected on one stretch of the network that will also cut travel time for commuters by upto 20 minutes. The new section has 6 stations, including two interchange facilities at INA (yellow line) and Lajpat Nagar(violet line). The new stations are- Sir Vishveshariah Moti Bagh, Bikhaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. Out of these stations, only Sir Vishvehariah Moti Bagh staion is elevated and the rest are underground.