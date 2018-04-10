Dept of Registration and Stamp to go completely cashless

By Accommodation Times Bureau

PUNE

The registration and stamp department in Pune will go totally cashless for documents handling charges.

The new facility of e-payment was announced on Saturday by State Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Inspector-general of registration, Anil Kawade said that the electronic payment facility will be initiated for Pune district and then replicated in the state from 1st May 2018. The offices under IGR were accepting payment in cash for document handling charges whereas department had been welcoming registration and stamp duty charges through e-payment.

The officials said all IGR offices will go cashless with the help of e-payment facility being launched under Digital India Programme.

Kawade said, “Citizens will have to make the e-payment on the basis of Rs 20 per page before coming to the office.”

The department will also track functioning of Authorised Service Providers (ASPs) who help register property documents at the doorstep for leave and license agreements.

The IGR website igrmaharashtra.gov.in. provides various range of services including, E-Registration, Stamp duty calculator, PDE (Reg), E-evaluation, PDE-filing, Adjudication, etc.