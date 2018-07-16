Development of Smart City Varanasi govt to spend over Rs 900 Cr

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Saturday laid the foundation stone of important projects under the Smart City Mission, cumulatively worth over Rs. 900 crores, in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister said significant investment has been made in Varanasi over the last four years. He said that the projects worth nearly 1000 crore that were either inaugurated or for which the Foundation Stone was laid, is a part of this ongoing exercise.

The Prime Minister spoke of initiatives taken for better connectivity in Varanasi and the region. He said Kashi is emerging as an important international tourist destination.

The Prime Minister mentioned the poor condition of roads and other infrastructure in Varanasi, four years ago. He spoke of the various projects for sewage treatment. He said the fruits of all these efforts would become apparent in the future. He asserted that work is in full swing for an Integrated Command and Control Centre, that would make Varanasi Smart City.

He said the Smart City Initiative is not just a mission to improve infrastructure in cities, but also a mission to give India a new identity. He complimented the State Government for its Industrial Policy, and investment climate, and said the results of this have started to become evident.