Diu on the way to soon emerge among the league of Smart Cities: Rajnath Singh

DIU

The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Union Territory of Diu is on the way to soon emerge among the league of Smart Cities. Addressing a function after inaugurating and laying foundation of various development projects in Diu today. Rajnath Singh said the tiny Union Territory was selected for the Smart Cities Project during the final phase of bidding and is today on the verge of realising this dream. A total of Rs. 1,400 crores would be spent under this project, of which Rs 701 crores would be the contribution of Government.

Some other projects would be taken up under PPP mode and/or through other Government schemes under the Smart Cities programme.

Singh said that unprecedented development has taken place in Diu during the last four years, “Fund allocation has jumped fifty percent in four years from 103 crores in 2013-14 to Rs 150 crores in 2017-18”.

He pointed out that the Central Government is responsible for the development of Union Territories and has completed several development projects during the last four years. Enumerating some of them, Rajnath Singh highlighted establishment of solar power projects of combined capacity of 9 MW which made Diu a power surplus district.

Further, there is a proposal to set up windmill power project. He announced that as part of developing a new education hub, three educational institutions, – Diu College, Polytechnic College and a Food Craft Institute – will begin academic sessions from 2018-19. He also expressed confidence that the construction of a four lane highway connecting Somnath and Diu will be completed soon, which will give a fillip to the tourism sector in the region.

He added that for the benefit of a large number of fishermen living in Diu, the length of jetties has been increased by 500 metres and a parking harbour of 175 metres in length and 85 metres wide was also built in Vanakbara village.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh laid the foundation for the following projects: –

– Construction of a pile jetty in Vanakbara village at a cost of Rs.3.77 crores.

– Building of an Annexe Circuit House at a cost of Rs. 20.60 crores

– Establishment of first phase of sewerage network, including a common sewage treatment plant, in Diu costing Rs.20.70 crores

– New school buildings at Kamleshwar, Zampa and Ghoghla.