Domestic Property Consultant of the Year: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

The 32nd National Real Estate Annual Award announces its next award for Domestic Property Consultant of the Year and the award goes to Clay and Bricks Consulting Pvt Ltd. Mr. Gaganjot Singh, MD & CEO of Clay and Bricks Consulting Pvt Ltd. received the award from Shri. Murari Chaturvedi, Editor-in-chief, Accommodation Times and Niranjan ji.

Clay & Bricks is a leading retail space service provider organization offering unrivalled retail knowledge and access to Indian Retail markets to support Indian retail Market. It provides various services like Leasing, Investment, etc. Clay & Bricks has a team of dedicated retails associates, shopping centre planning consultants, architects and research professionals on a PAN-India level.