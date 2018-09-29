Edelweiss – Shiv Shakti join hands for New Residential project in Mumbai

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

The Edelweiss Real Estate Advisory Practice (REAP), part of the Edelweiss Group takes up Tower 28 located at Malad East, a gated community project by Right Channel Group as the exclusive distribution partner.

The project comprises 1,2,& 3 BHK. The project is under construction and the proposed date of the competition is June 20, 2021, an official familiar with the project said.

The project provides a unique combination of fitness, luxury and wellness with gated community experience and right-sized living spaces.

Tower 28 provides 436 sq. ft of carpet area for 1BHK, 2 BHK with a carpet area of 624 Sq. ft and 3 BHK with a carpet area of 833 Sq. ft. The price ranges between over 97 lakh to over 1,75 crores.

Devendra Pandey, Director, Right Channel Group of Companies, said, “Edelweiss is a brand name to reckon with and their venture in real estate is a great move. Their involvement in the project is end-to-end and they customize their approach as per the requirement of the project, which is commendable. We look forward to continued association with Edelweiss REAP.”

Ajay Maheshwari, Associate Director, Edelweiss Real Estate Advisory Practice, said, “It provides practical liveable spaces at a convenient location with an established physical and social infrastructure, all of this, at an approachable price.”

The project offers one-of-its-kind luxurious rooftop facilities spread over 20,000 sq. ft including the luscious sky garden, sky lounge, sky gazebos and cabanas, sky cabana café, sky walkways and acupressure path. Additionally, another 20,000 sq. ft encompassing various other facilities such as vehicle-free podium garden, kid’s play area, jogging track, swimming pool, fully-equipped gymnasium, multi-purpose court, yoga and meditation gazebos, mini-golf course, designated senior citizen area and amphitheatre.