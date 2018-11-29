Ekta World-Pashmina Developers to construct luxury residential tower in Powai

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI:

EKTA World, launches its new luxurious project Lake Riviera Residences in Powai. The project has been launched in association with Pashmina Developers, a decade old realty company with its footprint across Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

It is said that, this project will redefine the experiential living trends to become the most sought-after rejuvenating nest in Powai.

Ashok Mohanani, Chairman of EKTA World said, “In a prime location like Powai there is a need-state for a project that can satiate the evolved buyer and promise right pricing and design.”

The township will consist of 3 towers, of 2bhk and 3bhk surrounded with ample amenities.

Fully furnished and well equipped with the latest modern amenities and high-tech features such as a clubhouse with a fitness centre Lake Riviera Residences, one of the luxury properties in Powai will also have a gymnasium, a wellness centre and much more. Privileges include a swimming pool, a mini theatre, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and a banquet hall. The surroundings environs of this township bring one closer to nature.