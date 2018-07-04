Emerging and Performing Developer of Year – Mumbai goes to Paradigm Realty

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DUBAI

The category is has marked for “Emerging and Performing Developer of Year – Mumbai” and it goes to ‘Paradigm Realty’. The company has delivered several projects in Mumbai with keeping buyers demand in mind.

Mr. Yogesh Bulchandani, Partner, Paradigm Realty, collected the award from Mr. Pankaj Bodkhe, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Mr. Ajay Desai, MD, Spark Group.

About Company:

Paradigm Realty is an organisation spearheaded with credible experience of delivering cutting-edge Real-Estate to the city of Mumbai by employing global contemporary techniques, which ensure quality standards and timely delivery of their product. The synthesis at Paradigm is to deliver comfort homes catering to practical needs of end-user including cross ventilation, minimal floor-space wastage yet matchless aesthetics, dedicated functional areas & tailored budgets. The group’s focus areas are Western Suburbs of Mumbai including Santacruz (W), Khar (W), Borivali, etc. Paradigm’s mission as a niche property developer is to deliver avant-garde homes, which become a sojourn of solitude in a multitude city of Mumbai.