External Development Charges to be used for development purpose

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

In Haryana, the External Development Charges (EDC) received against any license granted in a development plan area would be utilised for provision of external development works in the said development plan area. A proposal to this effect has been approved by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal.

The EDC received by Town and Country Planning Department under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, was sent to the headquarters. Thereafter, this amount was utilised by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran for completion of various development works in different cities. It was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that sometimes this system causes discrimination in a particular area where people deposits more EDC through licenses.

Following the directions of the Chief Minister, the officers have prepared a draft of the amendment in the rules to bring further transparency. Now, separate bank accounts would be opened in all cities in which the EDC collected would be deposited and spent on development of the cities.

As per the amendment, the Director or any other government agency or local authority receiving EDC would maintain a town-wise account statement of the receipts. The EDC received against any specific project in a given town would be utilised for provision of external development of the respective town alone. In case, the amount is received against EDC by any government agency or local authority other than the Director, it would be the responsibility of such government agency or local authority to maintain town-wise account statement for the amount received by them. Such account statement would be updated on monthly basis and hosted on the website for the purpose of the information of all concerned.