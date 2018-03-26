Factors to consider before buying luxury homes in Hyderabad

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Popular for its affordability, Hyderabad is the most lucrative option for realty investments in India. The city is known for offering exclusive experience to the dwellers at affordable prices.

Endeavouring to meet such demands of the property buyers, Hyderabad-based developers are constantly launching projects with state-of-the-art amenities. The idea is to enhance the living standards of the people. Realtors in the city, such as Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd, Modi Builders Group, and Ramky Group among others, are building apartments, with amenities that tick almost all the features required to build luxury houses.

As developers are striving towards meeting the needs of buyers in Hyderabad, they are also looking for ample of amenities, even in standard properties. Both the demand and supply from the developers have made it quite challenging to differentiate standard property from the luxury homes.

Industry experts at Modi Builders Group defined luxury homes as the ones that are located in the most prominent locations and comprise of high-class amenities.

Another expert from Ramky Group is of the opinion that each section in luxury homes is well-defined, with best-in-class interiors. Moreover, these houses feature several recreational facilities, including play areas, fitness centres, swimming pools, playgrounds, along with others.

For a proper understanding, these are the factors that define the luxury homes of Hyderabad:

Luxury properties are primarily identified through their geographical locations and cultural surroundings.

These houses are established in close proximity to major physical and social infrastructure, such as hospitals, educational institutions, shopping malls, commercial hubs, along with accessibility to the public transportation services.

Residents of luxury homes delight in the tranquility, along with the top-notch amenities, such as large floor spaces, modular kitchens, bathrooms with high-end fixtures, state-of-the-art technologies, etc.

These properties consist of several recreational facilities, gymnasium and other outdoor activities.

A clean and hygienic environment via excellent garbage management facilities.

Certain premium homes also embrace eco-friendly features like green building materials and pre-cast technology.

An expert at Ashoka Developers and Builders Ltd highlighted that buyers should consider the availability social infrastructure in vicinity. Locations in close proximity to wide internal roads, ring roads, and service roads, must be considered while opting for luxury houses.

According to the experts at Modi Builders Group, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hitech City, Begumpet, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Somajiguda and Nanakramguda are the most prominent localities in Hyderabad, due to the social infrastructure and transportation facilities. These developers themselves have been setting up several ventures in these prime locations.

While buying premium homes, considering the luxury aspect is necessary. However, buyers should conduct a thorough research about the developer of the property they are investing in. Moreover, technology and the architecture play a vital role while judging the finest house.

Luxury homes are essentially defined by some unique elements that facilitate a premium lifestyle experience. Along with such features, buyers must focus on well-constructed apartments that provide eco-friendly features.