Fourth Partner Energy to commission 8 solar projects in Telangana

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Fourth Partner Energy, a solar rooftop energy company announced the commissioning of 8 solar projects with a capacity of 3116 kWp in the State of Telangana, as part of an initiative by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to increase renewable energy adoption across government offices, under its 1000 MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar PV System Scheme.

In Telangana, the scheme provides for government offices to switch to solar power at zero capital costs, and avail electricity at a flat rate of Rs 3.14/unit for 25 years; which will eventually result in average savings of 50-60% in their cost of power consumption, the company said in the release.

The largest of these SECI projects is at NIT, Warangal with an operational capacity of 1000 kWp.