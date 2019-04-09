Fourth Partner Energy to commission 8 solar projects in Telangana

By Accommodation Times Bureau
Fourth Partner Energy, a solar rooftop energy company announced the commissioning of 8 solar projects with a capacity of 3116 kWp in the State of Telangana, as part of an initiative by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to increase renewable energy adoption across government offices, under its 1000 MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar PV System Scheme.
In Telangana, the scheme provides for government offices to switch to solar power at zero capital costs, and avail electricity at a flat rate of Rs 3.14/unit for 25 years; which will eventually result in average savings of 50-60% in their cost of power consumption, the company said in the release.
The largest of these SECI projects is at NIT, Warangal with an operational capacity of 1000 kWp.
Vivek Subramanian, Co-Founder & ED, Fourth Partner Energy said, “These projects will just not result in cost savings for the clients but also cut Carbon emissions by around 4500 tons annually, equivalent to planting over 2 lakh trees in India’s youngest state.”
Headquartered in Hyderabad, Fourth Partner Energy has commissioned close to 40 projects in Telangana with an installed capacity of around 9000 KWp, including plants at Raj Bhavan, Salarjung Museum and Symbiosis University’s Hyderabad campus.
Fourth Partner Energy is backed by TPG’s The Rise Fund which invested $70mn in the firm, last June.