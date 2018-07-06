FREE seminar of Landmark Judgements of RERA in India

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Accommodation Times presents Free Knowledge series XXIV, 2018 on Landmark Judgments of RERA in India sponsored by Platinum Corp.

The event is going to take place at Juhu Jagruti Auditorium, Mithibai College, Vileparle (W), Mumbai on July 13, 2018.

Landmark Judgements of various RERA authorities in India have been giving rulings in real estate transactions and development. Why one must know these judgements are to save on time and money besides getting frustrated if the order is not in favour. One must go to the RERA court with the understandings that what will be repercussions of pleading. General mistakes and wrong citation of sections leads to loss of the case.

The lecture will highlight many landmark judgements in various states including Maharashtra. Q&N after the presentations.

Advocate Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi, LLB, Ph.D., Author of book “ Landmark Judgements of RERA” will talk on it.

There is no fee for the lecture but one need to register by calling on: 9167998393 / 022 2617 3827 or visiting https://accommodationtimes.com/knowledge-series-xxiv-2018-mumbai/