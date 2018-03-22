From April 1 Building plan approvals to go online

By Accommodation Times Bureau

BENGALURU

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from April 1, will take building plan approval submissions online, for all new projects commercial and non-commercial.

As per the new system, each officer is allotted a certain period of time to clear the plan, failing which the officer is punished. BBMP officials must clear plan submissions in 30 days. Although, owners of smaller sites or 40 ft x 60 ft planning construction will have to pursue the manual mode.

“The new system will streamline the plan approval process and bring in more efficiency, besides reducing applicants’ legwork”, said Mayor R Sampath Raj and BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad.

After April 1, applicants need to log in to the BBMP website and register with their credentials to get the work started. Citizen will get online updates on the progress of the application, BBMP commissioner Prasad said.

The new system will benefit lakhs of property owners, said Development Minister, K J George, adding that, “We’ll take strict action taken against those who deviate from plans, besides holding officials and errant architects responsible.”

The State government was planning to initiate the trust-and-verify method for all sites across the state. He said small property owners will not be covered under the new system for now.

About 200 fresh applications are filed per zone every month on average, said Raj.