By Accommodation Times Bureau

Sagar Heritage by Hirani Group won the award for Functional Layout Project of the Year. Arch. Manoj ji presented the award to Hardik Hirani, MD of Hirani Group.

The project ‘Sagar Heritage’ by Hirani Group provides several Amenities like video door phone security, gym, car parking etc. The project provides, 1 RK, 1 BHK, 2BHK, etc. Hirani Group has delivered several projects by keeping mind about customers.