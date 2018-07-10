GMDA can provide excellent start for development of Tri-city: CM

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Haryana Chief Minister, Mr Manohar Lal, has impressed upon the Central Government the need and urgency to create a statutorily empowered and dedicated board or authority for homogeneous development of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab, and its adjoining towns of Panchkula and Mohali, the region popularly known as the tri-city.

In a communication to the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, the Chief Minister has stated that such an authority would facilitate the development of regional infrastructure in the tri-city, ensure effective coordination, and address such issues as traffic congestion and high-quality healthcare and education.

He added, even the International Airport is underutilized in the absence of proper access from Chandigarh, Panchkula and beyond. The Metro Rail Project has been in doldrums for too long. The growing urban character of the tri-city and the ever-growing aspirations of residents of the tri-city require immediate solution.

The Chief Minister said he would separately take up this proposal with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, and the UT Administrator, V P Singh Badnore.

Tracing the steps taken in this regard, Mr Manohar Lal said, The Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act was enacted by Parliament in 1952 to ensure healthily and planned development of Chandigarh, and, to regulate construction activities within ten miles of it. Both state governments have since prepared controlled area plans laying out land uses and restrictions.

Since 1975, a coordination committee under the chairmanship of Secretary, MoUD, Government of India, has been attempting coordination in the activities involving urban planning. Another committee comprising chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Advisor to UT Administration, Chandigarh, was constituted in 2012 for preparation of an inter-state regional plan for Chandigarh. Despite several meetings held by these committees, many regional infrastructure issues are yet to be effectively addressed, the CM stated.

“There is an urgent felt need to create a statutorily empowered and a dedicated board or authority to facilitate the development of regional infrastructure and for effective coordination. The National Capital Region Planning Board Act, 1985 and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2017, can provide excellent starting points for creating a truly modern structure for achieving the vision of a faster, sustainable and balanced development of the entire Tri-city region. Needless to say, this endeavour would also require the adequate financial support of the Central Government”, he added.