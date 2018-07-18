GMDA to use drone for mapping properties

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Abhimanyu, has directed officers to make the revenue data available under Digital India Land Record Modernization of Survey Department of India (SOI). This would be important for the State Resident Database (SRDB) scheme of the state government.

In over 6,000 villages, more than 20 per cent properties are lying vacant under Lal Dora, mapping of which is being done so that the landowner could get it registered for sale. “So far, 1.66 lakh properties have been identified”, he added.

Minister said, “Through the medium of Drone, data would be collected by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).”

Minister was presiding over a review meeting of the proposal for Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme and updating of survey and settlement records in the state by SOI and the Haryana Government.