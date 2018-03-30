Goa: Govt allows devt in settlement areas of RP 2021

By Accommodation Times Bureau

PANAJI

The Goa Regional Plan 2021 was put on the hold nearly for six years; today it was revived with the state government permitting construction activities, industrial zones, commercial, etc.

The development activities would be allowed case-wise after following a proper procedure, Minister Vijai Sardesai, Town and Country Planning said.

Implementation of Regional Plan 2021 was put on hold by the former chief minister Digambar Kamat on June 4, 2012.

The Town and Country Planning department issued the order today which forbids the development in eco-sensitive areas like lands having slopes with over 25 percent inclination, water bodies, private lands, forest lands, flood-prone areas and low-lying paddy field.

The order stated, the land falling in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and those in Buffer zone of wildlife sanctuaries cannot be developed without the prior authorization of Forest department even if they fall under the developed or settlement zones.

Sardesai said, “The government has been toying with the idea of rectification of the Regional Plan for Goa 2021 for quite some time. Permissions were being granted only for lands which are falling under settlement or developable zones.”

The Town and Country Planning Minister said, due to lawless and confusion, fragmentation of orchards lands and other lands and illegal developments were on the hike.