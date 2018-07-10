Godrej moves HC to save over 8.5 acres land from bullet train project

MUMBAI

The Godrej Group has moved to Bombay high court against the government to challenge the land acquisition of its property for the bullet train project which is going to run between Mumbai-Ahmedabad.

In a direction to save its over 8.5 acres of land in Vikhroli, it has urged concerned authorities to the project to change project’s alignment.

The bullet train is to halt at 12 stations from which 4 will be Maharashtra and one of it route will fall under Vikhroli.

It is expected that the petition is going to be heard by a single judge bench of the high court on July 31, 2018. The petition was filed in June 2018.

In September 2017, PM Modi and Japanese counter Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone of the project.

Travelling time will be reduced by three to four hours with aid of the project.





