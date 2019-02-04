Godrej to develop 6 new projects in Pune

By Rohit Sharma

Godrej Properties Ltd today announced that it has entered into an equity investment platform in partnership with a Pune-based developer to develop six projects across Pune. This portfolio comprises various asset classes including group housing projects, plotted development, mixed-used use development and township projects.

The total land that will be developed comprises of over 300 acres located across the prime markets of the west and east Pune. These six projects will offer a total saleable area of over 23 lakh square metres (approximately 25 million square feet), scheduled to be developed in multiple phases over the next 10 years.

This is a first of its kind equity platform investment and is in alignment with Godrej Properties’ strategy of deepening its presence across India’s leading real estate markets, company said in the statement.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said, “This single partnership will dramatically enhance our presence in the Pune market, cementing our presence across key growth areas within the city. We believe this sets us up well to establish a leadership position in Pune’s residential market and fits perfectly with our strategy of growing our business across the country’s leading real estate markets.”