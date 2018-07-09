Govt approved 51 lac houses under PMAY-U in 3 yrs

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The government on Sunday said over 51 lakh dwelling units have been sanctioned against the validated demand of 1 crore in the last 3 years of implementation.

The official release said, out of over 51 lakh sanctioned houses, over 28 lakhs have already been grounded and are in various stages of construction. Further, over 8 lakh houses have already been completed and nearly 8 lakh houses have been occupied by the beneficiaries.

This is a huge jump in comparison to erstwhile housing scheme wherein only 12.4 Lakh houses were approved in around 9 years of its implementation, it added.

The Global Housing Construction Technology Challenge (GHTC-I ) may help us adopt those technologies to suit our local conditions and requirements. It is the win-win situation for all stakeholders which would help in the fast transition of new global construction technologies in India giving a fillip to building affordable houses in India in a cost-effective and sustainable manner, the release said.

It further added, use of new and fast-track construction technology has already been adopted in a big way in the scheme. GoI has been insisting States/UTs issue technology-agnostic tenders for construction of large-scale housing. CPWD has approved the schedule of rates for 8 types of new technologies available in the country. So far, construction of nearly 8.6 lakh houses is being done using these new green technologies, which are fast and environmentally sensitive. The progress of the houses on the ground is being monitored through geo-tagging using space technology.

The Government of India is committed to providing “Housing for All” by the end of the Mission period-2022. A National Urban Housing Fund for Rs. 60,000 crores have been set up for raising Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) in phases, for the rapid implementation of PMAY-U.