Govt attached Benami Properties valued over Rs 4,300 Cr in June

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The government has attached more than 1,600 Benami Transactions involving Benami Properties valued over Rs 4,300 crores, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance said in Rajya Sabha.

While replying to question asked he said, the Government of India has taken various steps to identify Benami Properties. The Income-tax Department (ITD) has set-up 24 dedicated Benami Prohibition Units (BPUs) across India.

“These BPUs are involved in gathering information and matching the same with the data available for identifying the Benami Properties and taking effective action as per the provisions of Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988 as amended by the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016”, he added.

“As on June, 2018, provisional attachments have been made in more than 1600 Benami Transactions involving Benami Properties valued at over Rs. 4,300 crores”, Minister said.

Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988 as amended by the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 seeks to prohibit the Benami Transactions irrespective of the method by which the Benami Property is acquired. Such Benami Transactions include transactions in respect of movable as well as immovable properties.