Govt collects over Rs 96,000 Cr GST Revenue

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Total Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of July 2018 is Rs. 96,483 crore of which CGST is Rs. 15,877 crore, SGST is Rs. 22,293 crore, IGST is Rs. 49,951 crore (including Rs. 24,852 crores collected on imports) and Cess is Rs. 8,362 crore (including Rs. 794 crores collected on imports), Ministry of Finance said.

According to the official release, the total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of July up to 31st July 2018 is 66 lakh compared to GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of June up to 30th June 2018 was 64.69 lakh.

“Rs. 3899 crore has been released to the States as GST Compensation for the months of April-May, 2018”, he added.