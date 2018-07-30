Govt has taken series of measures to improve Ease of Doing Biz: Minister

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Government is continuously taking steps to boost industrial growth including infrastructure sector which includes putting in place a policy framework to create a conducive business environment, strengthening infrastructure network and ensuring availability of required inputs, Minister of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today said.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy and procedures have been simplified and liberalised progressively. The Government has also taken up a series of measures to improve Ease of Doing Business.

The emphasis has been on simplification and rationalization of the existing rules and introduction of information technology to make governance more efficient and effective. The overall growth of the infrastructure industries is an interplay of many factors such as capacity utilisation, investment cycle, seasonal factors, policy interventions, domestic and global growth outlook.