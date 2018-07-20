Govt may give a push to stuck housing projects

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The government in a move to providing housing for all will be thinking to create a last-mile funding to complete the stuck projects, the source said.

The Finance Minister Piyush Goyal initially had to conduct meeting but due to some work, Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri convened the meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by several stakeholders, NBCC, builders and NITI Aayog.

Boosting the real sector GST should be reduced, builder suggested.

How to revive real estate sector and creating a fund for the stuck project was the meeting topic to be discussed upon, sources said.

The last-mile connectivity to projects will have a commercial activity to generate business in surroundings, NBCC suggested source said.

Due to lack of fund, various projects in Greater Noida and Noida are stuck.