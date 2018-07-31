Govt pulled up by parliamentary panel over loose implementations of flagship programmes

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The government of India has been recently pulled up by a parliamentary panel over loose implementations of flagship programmes, which includes ambitious schemes such as PMAY- Urban and the Swachh Bharat Mission. The panel has asked the government to act fast and address the issues.

A clear-cut observation has been made by the parliamentary panel that the ministry of urban affairs is giving the usual excuse of procedural delays in adjudging of drained funds. The panel has stated that the government has not done enough to fulfil the promises it made to the people regarding the prestigious flagship programmes. The standing committee on Urban Development, tabled its 23rd report last week on action taken by the government, following its recommendations made in a 22nd report presented on the table of the Lok Sabha in March 2018.

According to the report and media agency input, the ministry told the committee that only those state plans are approved and provide assistance to states, union territories and cities, whose projects are designed, approved and executed by them.

The government replied to the 22nd report recommendations of the committee that the release and utilisation of funds is a fragment of the conventional financial procedures, to ensure a proper accounting and it is not a ‘certain parameter’ to measure the physical progress and the speed of execution of expedition target and objective. However, the committee was not satisfied with the government’s replies, which in its observation said, The ministry has not made clear the parameters that can be considered as ‘touchstones’ for the progress of implementation of the well-meaning projects.

The government should get its act together and address the issues that lead to the slack implementation of the centre’s flagship schemes, including the brittle financial health of most of the municipal bodies in the country, an issue they have not addressed at all, the committee said.