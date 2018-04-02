Govt sanctions formation of committees to monitor unauthorised construction

By Accommodation Times Bureau

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

To regularize the unauthorized construction, the state government has authorized the formation of district-level committees. The committee will consider the appeal for unauthorized construction carried out on or before July 31, 2017.

There shall be autonomous committees for corporation/municipality areas and for panchayat areas.

The regional joint director, department of urban affairs, district town planner and secretary of local self-government department these will include in district committee for corporation/municipalities and whereas, district town planner, deputy director of panchayats, and the secretary of the local self-government department will be included in committee for panchayat areas.

The monitoring committees for the supervision of regularization of unauthorized constructions is been also sanctioned by the state government. There will be a four-member committee for municipality/corporation areas, which includes the chief town planner, director of urban affairs, secretary of LSG department (urban) as the chairman and the chief engineer (LSG department).

The monitoring committee for panchayat areas will be headed by the secretary of LSG department (rural), chief town planner, chief engineer and director of the department of panchayats.

“Unauthorised Construction” means any construction, addition or reconstruction as explained under section 235 AB of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, which was carried out or completed on or before the 31st date of July, 2017 and which the Secretary has no power to regularize under Section 235W of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 and Chapter XXII of the Building Rules.

The Regularization of Unauthorized Construction Act 2018 came into force in March. FAR, parking and access to commercial constructions, etc can be regularized under the act.

Application for regularization of unauthorised construction declaring the details pertaining to the unauthorised construction shall be submitted to the Secretary in Form 1-A appended to these Rules, in duplicate, and the application fee specified in rule 4 within 90 days of the date of notification of these Rules in the Kerala Gazette, the circular said.