Govt sets goal to reach top 50 in Ease of Doing Biz: CM

By Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI:

In a race of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said the government has set the goal to reach at top 50 in ease of doing business on Wednesday.

Recently, India has recorded a jump of 23 positions against its rank of 100 in 2017 to be placed now at 77 ranks among 190 countries assessed by the World Bank.