Govt sets goal to reach top 50 in Ease of Doing Biz: CM

By Rohit Sharma
MUMBAI:
In a race of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said the government has set the goal to reach at top 50 in ease of doing business on Wednesday.
Recently, India has recorded a jump of 23 positions against its rank of 100 in 2017 to be placed now at 77 ranks among 190 countries assessed by the World Bank.
He was speaking at an event organised by NAREDCO on DCPR 2034 and EODB. The Development Plan of Mumbai is important for the development of the common customer, state and country, he said.
CM said, “This (DCPR 2034) plan can be considered as an important step in the development of Mumbai. Many suggestions were poured for development plan and some were considered. This plan is not only for the state but also for the country’s development.”
Mumbai has taken a major lead in the development sector in the last three years, he added.
Several bureaucrats and dignitaries were present at the function and addressed the attendees.