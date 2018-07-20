Govt to build over 1,900 kms international roads by 2022 under Bharatmala

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The government is planning to develop 1,911 km of international connectivity road under Bharatmala project by 2022, Minister of Highway, Mansukh Mandaviya said in parliament on Thursday.

He said, “Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, it is proposed to develop 1,911 km of International Connectivity Roads and 3319 kms of Border roads with an outlay of Rs 25,000 crore over a period of five years i.e. from 2017-18 to 2021-22 in the phased manner.”

The Bharatmala Pariyojana comprises of about 65000 km of Highways / Roads. State wise details are below: