Govt to build over 1,900 kms international roads by 2022 under Bharatmala

NEW DELHI

The government is planning to develop 1,911 km of international connectivity road under Bharatmala project by 2022, Minister of Highway, Mansukh Mandaviya said in parliament on Thursday.

He said, “Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, it is proposed to develop 1,911 km of International Connectivity Roads and 3319 kms of Border roads with an outlay of Rs 25,000 crore over a period of five years i.e. from 2017-18 to 2021-22 in the phased manner.”

The Bharatmala Pariyojana comprises of about 65000 km of Highways / Roads. State wise details are below:

Sr. no. State Approximate length (km)
1 Andhra Pradesh 3,600
2 Assam 2,190
3 Bihar 1,670
4 Chattisgarh 950
5 Delhi 20
6 Goa 200
7 Gujarat 4,200
8 Haryana 2,310
9 Himachal Pradesh 200
10 Jammu & Kashmir 430
11 Jharkhand 960
12 Karnataka 4,220
13 Kerala 1,240
14 Madhya Pradesh 5,850
15 Maharashtra 8,340
16 Manipur 920
17 Meghalaya 550
18 Mizoram 1,080
19 Nagaland 450
20 Odisha 3,110
21 Punjab 2,130
22 Rajasthan 5,500
23 Sikkim 160
24 Tamil Nadu 4,350
25 Telangana 1,840
26 Tripura 650
27 Uttar Pradesh 4,800
28 Uttarakhand 830
29 West Bengal 2,250
30 Total 65,000

 

 





