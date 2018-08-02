Govt to complete 1 Cr PMAY-G houses by March 2019

By Rohit Sharma

NEW DELHI

The government has set the target under rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) to construct one crore pucca houses by March 31, 2019, and completed construction of around 1.7 crores houses in last four years from 2014-15 to 2017-18, Ministry of Rural Development on Wednesday said.

In the road of Housing of All by 2022 around 2.95 crores houses are set to be constructed and over 1.5 crore houses are still left for construction.

According to the official release, “1.07 crore rural houses have completion of 38.20 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY- G) houses and 68.64 lakh IAY houses that were sanctioned in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and prior to that. If the figures of the current financial year are also added to this achievement under the rural housing scheme the achievement from 2014-15 till date becomes 1.13 crore completed rural houses.”

The confidence of completing 1 crore PMAY-G houses by March 2019 also arises from the following which gives an idea about various stages towards completion of a PMAY-G house –

Target under PMAY-G for 2016-17 to 2018-19 100 lakh Targets assigned to States / UTs 99.89 lakh Houses sanctioned 87.44 lakh 1st instalment paid 81.26 lakh 2nd instalment paid 62.52 lakh 3rd instalment paid 49.17 lakh House completed 43.54 lakh

As on 31.07.2018

A recent study by National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), which has concluded that the average time of construction of a house under PMAY-G has gone down to ‘114 days as against 314 days’ under the erstwhile rural housing scheme, i.e. IAY. In view of the availability of 240 days till March, 2019, and keeping in view the current pace of construction of PMAY-G houses and various initiatives of the Ministry to closely track the progress of construction, the target of completion of 1.00 crore pucca houses under PMAY-G would be achieved by March 2019.

In this way Government would construct 1.70 crore rural houses between April 2014 and March 2019, it said.