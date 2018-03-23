Govt to complete its Housing For All target much before 2022

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Minister of State (I/C) for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said today that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) the government would complete its target of constructing 11 million homes before 2022.

Puri was addressing to a national workshop organized by his ministry on Urban Livelihood Mission Ceremony here.

Puri told reporters that, “I see the scheme progressing at a fantastic rate. I often come across narratives which are ill-informed, without any basis. On the issue of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, our assessment is that we need to build 11 million homes by 2022. The scheme was started in June 2015. By end of March, we would sanction 4.5 million homes. Five years are still left to fulfil the scheme’s target. We will be able to complete our target much before 2022.”

“In the last six months that I have been associated with this ministry, I have had serious concern because the progress that should have been registered in setting up and running such shelters for the urban homeless has been somewhat lacking in results,” Puri said, on the issue of building shelters for the urban homeless.

The Union Minister criticized some of the state government for the slow place of the scheme.