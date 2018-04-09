Govt to ease on green norms to make housing affordable

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

In its effort to make ‘housing for all by 2022‘ a reality, the Centre has proposed to ease green norms for the building and construction sector where projects up to 50,000 sq metres will not require prior ‘environmental clearance‘.

The environment ministry had last week issued a draft notification in this regard, increasing the threshold of built-up area for getting this relief from 20,000 sq metres to 50,000 sq metres. Such projects will, however, have to fulfil “environmental conditions” through self-declaration and certification while seeking building\construction permission from local authorities.

Though the ministry argued that the proposed move would streamline the permissions for building and construction sector to fulfil its objective to make available “affordable housing to weaker sections in urban areas”, environmentalists said it would give a free pass to builders who could easily misuse the norms for constructing shopping malls and multiplexes.

Though the ministry appealed against this order in the Supreme Court, it has now come out with a fresh proposal increasing the project threshold from 20,000 sq metres to 50,000 sq metres even as the matter is pending before the apex court.

Once the final order is notified after 60 days, the new rules will replace the existing one under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006 which asks for EC to any project of more than 20,000 sq metres. The stakeholders, in the meantime, can send their objections or suggestions to the ministry.

Under the proposal, the ‘environmental conditions’ will be integrated into building bye-laws of all the states and Union Territories (UTs). As part of fulfilling those conditions, the projects will have to use water efficient appliances, rainwater harvesting, waste management system, energy efficient systems, renewable power and maintain air quality and noise standards.

Besides, they’ll also have to maintain green cover within the stipulated area. It will be the responsibility of local authorities to see whether the projects adhere to those conditions.