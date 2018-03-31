Govt to regularise 15 colonies

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The state government on regularization of colonies it has announced to regularize colonies falling under Gurugram Municipal Corporation. Around 15 colonies to be regularized which are falling under the municipal corporation, Gurugram.

The state government has also approved the mechanism policy to regularize plots and buildings of these.

Speaking about 15 colonies the spokesman of the Urban Local Bodies said that,”Civic facilities and infrastructure is lacking in these areas and the plot and building owners will have to fulfil the parameters as prescribed under policy mechanism within a period of six months.”

The owners who have already built up their houses in these 15 colonies are required to deposit development fees of 1,250 per square and deposit building plan fee of Rs 10 per square meter. The area nearby village Harsaru the development fees of Rs 750 has been prescribed by the competent authority.

The spokesman said that if the owner has deposited development fees in instalments, the approval of building plan will be given and if not deposited than the owner of vacant plots have to have to submit necessary documents and apply with a development fee of Rs 1,250 per square meter along with building plans.

Under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act,1994 the plots and buildings will be sealed and demolished if the owner doesn’t abide the rules and do not apply within six months for building plans approval.

A spokesman said, Cancon Enclave Part – I and II, Bheem Colony, Harinagar Extension, Part I and II, Shri Ram Colony, Devi Lal Extension, New Jyoti Park, Patel Nagar Extension, Shiv Nagar, Vikas Nagar, area in proximity to Tikri village, Ghasola village, Naherpur Rupa village, area in proximity to Jhadsa village Extension, Surat Nagar, Phase I Extension and area in proximity to village Harsaru are the 15 colonies.