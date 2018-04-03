GRIHA Summit will be co-hosted by University of New South Wales & GRIHA Council

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

The 10th edition of GRIHA Council’s annual flagship event “The GRIHA Summit” will be co-hosted by University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia & GRIHA Council in December 2018.

In the past, the GRIHA Summit has played host to various technical sessions on sustainable building policies, tools & techniques and exhibitions showcasing sustainable building materials, construction practices and technologies. GRIHA has been recognized as an effective tool to evaluate the environmental performance of a building holistically over its entire lifecycle based on quantitative and qualitative criteria. It seeks to minimise resource consumption, waste generation and overall ecological/environmental impact of buildings and habitats.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ian Jacobs, President and Vice-Chancellor, UNSW said, “Our partnership with TERI represents our commitment to jointly develop tangible applications of research that our teams work on, in several areas, such as clean energy and sustainable housing, including photo-voltaic, wastewater treatment and intelligent transport systems.

UNSW is delighted to bring its partnership with TERI to life, through the co-creation of the GRIHA Summit 2018, which celebrates its ‘10th Anniversary’ this year” and in demonstrating UNSW’s commitment to a robust India Strategy that aligns with the developmental aspirations of the Indian government. We look forward to exploring several areas of collaboration with TERI.”

Sharing his thoughts on the newly forged partnership, Dr Ajay Mathur, President, GRIHA Council and Director General, TERI said “I welcome the offer of UNSW to co-create the 10thGRIHA Summit together with the GRIHA Council. I am equally excited about the renewed partnership between TERI and UNSW in the collaborative efforts of knowledge transfer and identification of specific areas for research and development across various thematics concerning the Built Environment”.

Over the years, the GRIHA Summit has become an event which government, industry, building practitioners, developers, academia and all relevant stakeholders eagerly await to participate in. The Summit sees the launch of new initiatives by the GRIHA Council in response to the feedback received during the interactions with stakeholders in the preceding Summits.

The upcoming 10th GRIHA Summit is poised to mark the contribution of the GRIHA Council towards advancing the Sustainable Development agenda globally.