Gross leasing activity in India touches 11 million sq. ft. in Q1 2019

GURUGRAM:

Total gross leasing activity in India touched almost 11 million sq. ft. during the first quarter of 2019, as tech and IT companies continue to expand, along with the rapid expansionary mode of flexible workspaces. Occupiers continued to expand across cities led by a robust business ecosystem, undeterred by the upcoming General Elections, as per Colliers International India release.

The leasing activity, although robust, declined by 10% from the corresponding quarter last year due to delay in quality supply in top markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, etc.