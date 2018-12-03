Gujarat CM approves 11 Town Planning Schemes

By Accommodation Times Bureau

AHMEDABAD

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with the aim of making rapid development of urban areas more planned and accelerating approved 11 Town Planning Schemes including 8 Draft TP of Ahmedabad. With the approval of these Draft scheme, the rapid implementation of roads along with infrastructure facilities will be increased, in respective areas.

In the last 9 months, in the city of Ahmedabad, more than 28,000 draft schemes were approved in more than 3,000-hectare area. Due to the 8 Draft, TP approved by the Chief Minister, the well-planned development of 1000 hectares of land will be made possible. Estimate works of Rs 1450 crores have been decided in 8 TP schemes.

The roads of 18 meters or more have been planned in the TP scheme. The city will have the benefit of overall 60 KM road. The 11 schemes which have been approved by CM include AUDA’s Draft TP.

He also urged the Town Planning Officers to finalize all these draft schemes.