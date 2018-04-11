GujRERA extends deadline for project quarterly returns

By Accommodation Times Bureau

GUJARAT

The Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority (GujRERA) has extended the last date for the submission of Quarterly Returns for the quarter ending with compliance date as April 7 to April 21, an official of Gujarat RERA said.

Dr. Manjula Subramaniam, Chairperson of Gujarat RERA said, “Promoters are required to file the project quarterly return by the revised deadline. Thereafter, the promoters would be required to file regular quarterly updates for subsequent quarters in the normal course.”

As per the provisions of Section 11 of The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 read with Rule 10 of the Gujarat Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (Matters Relating to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority) Rules, 2016, every promoter is required to update the details of their registered projects within seven days from the expiry of each quarter.

Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority has made available the online facility of filing of Quarterly Returns within the Promoter’s login on the GujRERA portal. Quarterly update submission due on 7th April is coinciding with the Financial Year-end and the same has been affected by public holidays in the last week of March 2018. With an intention to provide necessary relief in quarterly compliance to promoters the issue of extension of the last day for return submission was considered by Gujarat RERA and following order is passed;

ORDER – 8

The last date for the submission of Quarterly Returns for the quarter ending with compliance date as 07th April 2018 is extended to 21St April 2018. Promoters are required to file the project quarterly return by the revised deadline. Thereafter, the promoters would be required to file regular quarterly updates for subsequent quarters in the normal course.