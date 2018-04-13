Gurugram city has been divided into 4 zones for development: CM

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal on Thursday said that the Gurugram City has been divided into four zones for undertaking developmental works in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the meeting of Industrialists and Real Estate Developers at Gurugram on Thursday. As many as 61 complaints related to real estate were taken up in the meeting of which maximum was resolved on the spot.

He said that the State Government has a different focus on Gurugram and the zoning system has benefited the city.

Manohar Lal said that “The number of changes has been made in policies and rules during last three years. Various projects which were lying halted for a long period had been restarted by the present State Government and these are under the final stages of completion.”

Giving an example of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, he said that the matter was lying pending with the Supreme Court. After the State Government followed the matter with the court, the construction work resumed. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi would inaugurate KMP after its completion in next one-and-a-half month. Similarly, the difficulties being faced in the construction of Dwarka Expressway were also resolved.

He said that the constitution of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority was a big decision to ensure all-round development of the city. Such a provision would be made applicable in Faridabad also only if residents of Faridabad demand so.

He said that a separate authority was being constituted for Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. He said that it has been decided not to undertake further expansion of the city and the present form will be improved. This will reduce the burden on Delhi, he added.

Talking about Ease of Doing Business, he said that Haryana has now become number one state in terms of Ease of Doing Business and now the second step would be investor feedback.

Several other like Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, etc were also present at the occasion.