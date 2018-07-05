Hardeep Singh Puri hand overs possession of newly constructed flats to allottees

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DELHI

Hardeep Puri, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs on Thursday handed over possession of newly constructed 210 Type-II flats in Kidwai Nagar (East) to the allottees.

The allottees are of Pay level II as Junior Secretariat Assistant, Steno Grade ‘D’, Constables, Multi Tasting Service, etc. Plantation of 500 trees was also undertaken by the Minister, officers of the Ministry and allottees in the redeveloped residential complex.

The East Kidwai Nagar residential complex is being developed by NBCC by demolishing 2,444 old flats and redeveloping into 4,608 flats of Type-II to Type-VII. The approved cost of this project is around Rs. 5298 crores including maintenance cost for 30 years. The project is funded by the sale of commercial built-up space and part sale of residential units without posing any burden on the Government exchequer. The project was started in the year 2014 and is scheduled to be completed by June 2019.

The redeveloped colony is equipped with modern amenities and is environmentally friendly with Zero Waste System, Solar Water Heating and Solar Street Lighting System, Rain Water Harvesting and energy efficient electrical fittings. There is provision for three-level basement parking for 10,000 vehicles. The colony is well connected with Metro rail, INA and South Extension being the nearest stations.

In today’s function 500 trees of Mango, Guava, Jamun, Pilkhan, Neem, Peepal, Banyan, Maulsari etc. were planted in the project area. NBCC has already planted 5500 trees in this newly developed colony and 5000 more trees will be planted during this Monsoon season.