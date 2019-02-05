Haryana approves Policy for Allotment of Govt Land for Charitable trusts, institutions, religious

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH:

Haryana Cabinet, on Monday, approved ‘Policy for Allotment of Government/Land for Social/Religious/Charitable/Community Purposes to the Trusts/Private Institutions’. The policy has been framed to provide land of any government department for social, religious, charitable trusts or institutions for the construction of worship places, Dharamshalas, Janjghars, Barat Ghar and community centres.

Under the policy, the applicant agency should be a registered legal entity such as a Society registered under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012 or a Trust registered under the Indian Trust Act or a not-for-profit company registered as such under the Indian Companies Act, 2013.