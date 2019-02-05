Haryana approves Policy for Allotment of Govt Land for Charitable trusts, institutions, religious

By Accommodation Times Bureau
CHANDIGARH:
Haryana Cabinet, on Monday, approved ‘Policy for Allotment of Government/Land for Social/Religious/Charitable/Community Purposes to the Trusts/Private Institutions’. The policy has been framed to provide land of any government department for social, religious, charitable trusts or institutions for the construction of worship places, Dharamshalas, Janjghars, Barat Ghar and community centres.
Under the policy, the applicant agency should be a registered legal entity such as a Society registered under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012 or a Trust registered under the Indian Trust Act or a not-for-profit company registered as such under the Indian Companies Act, 2013.
The concerned government department will consider allotment of land only at places where the land is available and can be spared for the purpose after meeting the requirements of the government in the first instance. This policy does not entitle anybody to demand allotment of land for the said purposes as the matter of right in any manner. The land of government department up to a maximum size of 3000 square metres would be allotted for a place of worship, Dharamshalas, Janjghars, Barat Ghar and community centres. No deviation will be allowed.
The allottee agency will not transfer the site in favour of any third party in any manner and no permission would be granted for this purpose. This policy would be applicable only in respect of the land in the ownership of the state government or its departments, an official said.
As per the tentative rate of sale, in case of the land area up to 2000 square metres, 50 per cent of the collector rate, proportionate cost of development of the area and other incidental charges thereto. Similarly, for land size between 2000 and 3000 square metres, 100 per cent of the collector rate.