Haryana collects over Rs 4265 Cr as stamp duty

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Haryana Government has collected revenue of over Rs 4265.18 crore as stamp duty and registration fee during the period from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018, as against the collection of Rs 3260 crore in 2016-17, thus registering an increase of over Rs 1005 crore.

While giving this information here today, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Capt. Abhimanyu said that this increase in the revenue is in-spite of the slowdown in transactions of immovable property.

Abhimanyu said that “There has been a record increase in the revenue from stamp duty and registration fee so far in the State.”

This has been achieved, despite market stagnation as there has not been a commensurate increase in the total number of deeds. The stamp collection in the year 2017-18 is the highest so far in the history of Revenue department, he added.

He said that this increase in revenue collection could be possible due to regular monitoring and key reforms in land records management and deed registration. During the last one year, the state has carried out a number of reforms with an aim to bring hundred percent transparency indeed registration, zero tolerance and hassle-free services to the citizens.

He said that new registration system has been implemented in all tehsils and sub-tehsils of the State through E-Disha from February 3, 2015, which has resulted not only in saving the time of applicants but also helped in keeping a tab on corruption. He said that under this system, the applicant could get the registry through the post within three days. He said the E-stamping system has been implemented in the State with effect from May 2, 2015, which has helped in increasing the revenue and also put a check on corruption.

The Department has fixed two days that is 12 and 26 (working days) of every month for bringing the mutation to zero. As a result of this, today there is zero pendency of mutation in the State, he added.