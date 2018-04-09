Haryana Govt to regularise commercial places through one-time settlement schemes

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Haryana Government is working on a one-time settlement scheme for regularisation of commercial places built without getting maps approved, and also those constructed in the residential areas of urban areas, by giving them relaxations. A proposal to this effect has been approved by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, the Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kavita Jain, said due lack of awareness, a large number of people had constructed commercial places without getting maps approved. While some of these places have been constructed using Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in excess of what is permitted under the building code, others have been constructed in residential areas, which is totally unauthorised.

The minister said a delegation of representatives from across the state had met her and requested a solution to get their constructions regularised. On this, she directed the officers to consider the matter seriously and prepare a proposal.

A policy for regularisation of such constructions would be framed soon after getting approval from the Finance Department. This would benefit thousands of people in small cities. People would soon be able to apply online to avail themselves of the benefit of one-time settlement for regularisation of their constructions, Jain added.