Haryana Housing Board soon to make 7 services online for property owners

Flat or property owners will no longer have to visit offices of Estate Managers of the Haryana Housing Board as it is going to make its seven services online very soon. This will not only eliminate the corruption but will also make the delivery system paperless and hassle-free.

While stating this here today, Chairman of the Board, Jawahar Yadav said that services like issue of No Objection Certificate or duplicate allotment letter, conveyance deed, No Dues Certificate, conveyance deed through general power of attorney, transfer of property in case of sale or death and mortgage or de-mortgage of property would become online as all these services have already been certified after obtaining approval from the government. These services were also being connected with SARAL portal.

He said that Board had also launched a new project ‘Plot Property Management’ to facilitate its allottees. Under this, property files of 30,000 allottees have been uploaded and verified so far and work on remaining was in progress. This facility would soon be made online so that allottees could easily get all information pertaining to their property by sitting at their homes.

He added, that Board is also going to launch new schemes for providing affordable houses to people belonging to economically weaker sections.