Haryana may provide financial assistance to families for dream homes

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

With a view to ensuring that each family in the rural areas has own house under the ‘Housing for All Scheme’, the Haryana Government has decided that rural families in the state which neither have own house nor are in the list of eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) would be provided financial assistance for the construction of houses under the PMAY.

These families can apply for financial assistance to their respective Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO).

This and several other decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal, here on August 2, to review the progress of various important schemes and projects.

In the survey conducted by the Development and Panchayats Department, as many as “18,000 eligible beneficiaries were identified under the PMAY scheme and funds have been sanctioned for the construction of houses”, the release said.

While reviewing the Housing for All Scheme, (Urban), the Chief Minister said the state government aimed to ensure that proper systemic housing facility was also provided to the people residing in urban slum areas.

The meeting decided that Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) which was earlier HUDA would construct affordable houses for those living in the Rajiv Colony in Panchkula and it would be ensured that they shift to the newly constructed dwelling units.