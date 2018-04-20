Haryana selects 2.25 lac people under Housing for all, sends proposal to centre

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Haryana government have been selected 2.25 lakh beneficiaries for providing housing under the ambitious mission of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ‘Housing for All by 2022’ and a proposal has been sent to Central Government in this regard.

“A survey was conducted in 80 cities of the state. Out of 3.60 lakh applications received, 2.25 lakh beneficiaries were selected after security, which fulfilled the conditions laid under the scheme”, Kavita Jain, Urban Local Bodies Minister said.

She added, the Centre Government has been requested for budget approval so that the project at ground level could be started to fulfil the commitment to provide shelter for all by 2022 under Shahri Awaas Yojna started by Prime Minister of India.

This housing scheme is divided into 5 categories, which includes construction on plot, renovation and extension on existing house, bank loan for 30 Square meter plot and plot benefits for those living in rented accommodations and people living in colonies on government land for a long time, Minister said.

She directed the concerned officers to prepare the detailed report on the lines of Prime Minister’s Urban Housing scheme so that all formalities are completed to start work immediately after the approval from Centre Government.